Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Dec 15, 2023





You’ve heard me talk quite a bit about health and biology for some time…





But today I had the chance to explore some other fields of interest that I’ve delved into for quite a while — namely, the fields of Psychology and Law (I was a forensic psychiatrist after all 😄).





It was a pleasure being interviewed by Christopher Gardner, with whom I delved into sports psychology, entrepreneurship, and status correction. I entertained questions such as…





…“How do you explain STDs without the ‘transmissible’ part?”…





…”How can you take legal action against the Cloud Seeding Companies that are behind the chemtrail spraying?”…





…“Is ADHD even real?”…





You’ll certainly find out in this interview, so stay tuned and enjoy this episode from the BioCharisma Podcast!





(Click here to watch the original video: https://topherhq.com/2023/12/13/roombas-for-the-un-w-dr-andrew-kaufman/)





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41hegd-new-horizons-on-the-law-of-the-land-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html