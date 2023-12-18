Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Dec 15, 2023
You’ve heard me talk quite a bit about health and biology for some time…
But today I had the chance to explore some other fields of interest that I’ve delved into for quite a while — namely, the fields of Psychology and Law (I was a forensic psychiatrist after all 😄).
It was a pleasure being interviewed by Christopher Gardner, with whom I delved into sports psychology, entrepreneurship, and status correction. I entertained questions such as…
…“How do you explain STDs without the ‘transmissible’ part?”…
…”How can you take legal action against the Cloud Seeding Companies that are behind the chemtrail spraying?”…
…“Is ADHD even real?”…
You’ll certainly find out in this interview, so stay tuned and enjoy this episode from the BioCharisma Podcast!
(Click here to watch the original video: https://topherhq.com/2023/12/13/roombas-for-the-un-w-dr-andrew-kaufman/)
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41hegd-new-horizons-on-the-law-of-the-land-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.