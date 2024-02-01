Thoughts on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' (2022)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' is a 2022 action movie directed by Daniel Goldhaber. It was inspired by Andreas Malm's book with the same title. Both the book and the film share a message of encouraging eco-sabotage, but the movie has some deeply worrying faults.
