Syria “Liberated” — Now Partnering with Israel? - UK Column News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
* Full news and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-23rd-april-2025
- NBC News: Congress members pay an unofficial visit to Syria as U.S. mulls sanctions relief
- Mint Press News (on X): Al Jolani meets with Israeli puppet Mahmoud Abbas
- Vanessa Beeley (Telegram): Syria escalates crackdown on Palestinian resistance, aiding Israeli objectives
- The Cradle: Syrian security forces detain Palestinian resistance leaders
Mirrored - UK Column
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net