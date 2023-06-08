could be natural cause:ALL OF QUEBEC JUST CAUGHT ON FIRE ALL AT ONCE ON uploaded SAT. 6.2.23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MANY PLACES IN THE UNITED STATES ARE EXPERIENCING SKY ANOMALIES consistent with wildfire smoke spread: orange/salmon/redish sun/moon especially at sunset/sunrise, hazy overcast skies, smokey environs, hazardous breathing conditions, some suggest HEPA filters, indoor air filters, placing towels around doors and windows, N-95 Masks, and...
and...STAYING INDOORS. WHAT the WHAT?! C0vid ALL OVER AGAIN?
Notes from SOURCE VIDEO:
It is now fairly obvious that something serious is going on.
View Quebec live on satellite here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Not control burns, not natural (from lightning), and not from "climate change".
This looks like an attack of some kind at this point, but I can't rule out the plate shifting / heat releases along the craton edge yet.
If an attack, it could be 1 of 2 ways... either a huge group of people doing it coordinated, or a DEW from above (space or air based directed energy weapon).
Those are the options. Natural plate shifting releasing heat, coordinated attack orchestrated by hundreds of people working in unison somehow secretly, or a DEW from above.
This is getting insane, but there it is.
Add in most of Mexico, also South New Jersey, Arizona, New Mexico, and California to the burning list now..... the whole plate with fires along the craton edges and perimeters. This is why I still can't rule out natural sources for these heat bursts causing widespread fires along the plate edges.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/7522ab5e-abb0-45fd-a158-049482c82f4e
https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse/videos