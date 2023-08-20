Mouse study (part 1/3) -- Battery powered EMF tests & shielding tests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USB to PS2 PS/2 Cable Converter Adapter (brandname: Valueline)Before I had this adapter, I fried a mouse, probably because I was using a cheap smaller adapter of 3$, so I advice you to buy one like I'm using in this video.
Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26
Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
https://www.vitalitools.nl/
Cornet:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard
--------------------------------------
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
--------------------------------------