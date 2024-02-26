© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Feb 26, 2024 Insight Timer live serves mostly our practical doing ability in the context of (creational) projects which in and of themselves are often a tremendously adept use of emotionality. Topics/points include:
-not everyone needs to be a constant creator especially as social media demands
-worth invaluable time can never get back -- eternalism vs nilihism
-yes / no
-purpose, function, importance
-enjoyment
-experimentation
-commitment
-inspiration
-who’s involved — who is this being done for?
-shame, blame and/or guilt
-alignment with core values
-appropriate drive and enthusiasm
-priority
-work/life balance
-supportive habits
-energy and expression
-energy leakages
-best affordable tools — bootstrapped to extravagant
-scale
-challenge starting or finishing
-lifespan and responsible continuation or removal