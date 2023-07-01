EXPOSING THE CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX | Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSING THE CENSORSHIP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX | Part 1 - #158 - Stay Free With Russell Brand
Join us for part one of a special LIVE event with me, Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi exposing the Censorship Industrial Complex at Westminster Hall in London. What is the Censorship Industrial Complex? And how did government agencies, academic institutions and private groups begin censoring you?
