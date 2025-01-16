Thundering Transition Back To America | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 38

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- White paper Intel briefs published National Security Threats to inauguration
- MTG on plane to DC- plane diverted dur to unauthorized drones!
- What did our First Lady Melania Trump say about the up and coming
inauguration?
- JD Vance will not attend inauguration? Hmm…
- Are we risking the decapitation of our leadership on J20? – Extremist conditions are here
- Concerns for national security wit missing nukes and materials
- Is Donald Trump scheming with the DS to bring us into a New World Order?
- Who is Juan O Savin?
- Gitmo expansion on going preparing to broadcast news live from GITMO
- Arrest will be broadcast and coming soon
- Chinese sies overthrowing elections including the USA
- Political arrest for war crimes but with evidence vs chitter chatter
- Multiple impeachments coming and reversal of many EO’s, Laws, etc.
- China and US confrontation coming in 2025
- Will the Dems attempt to decertify the election via 14t amendment?
- Resistance by our enemies will grow in intensity
- Storm is here – the “eye of the storm” comes after DJT is in office
- Sheriff Mack pleads with President Trump to isolate the inauguration – tells
Americans to get food and water fir 6 months – 100% chance of attacks
- LA was a deliberate DEW attack! DEW-HAARP-CEMTRAILS-5G
- LA wo as the access to Nation State weapons to deploy DEW in LA?J
- DJT announces the ERN- Eternal Revenue Service!
- Q as defined by JMC
- Who is Kristy Allen
- John provides commentary on Zuck and other important trending news
- Putin-Hanks-Mel Gibson-Big Mike-RFK JR-Jack Smith-Kash Patel-Trudeau-Gulf of America- Canada- Greenland-Panama Canal
- Join John and Juan in Prayer
