Do you know God?

Let us get to know God.

God is the Everlasting God.

God is the Living God.

“Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from [EVERLASTING TO EVERLASTING], thou art God” (Psalm 90:2).

“Thus saith the LORD the maker thereof, the LORD that formed it, to establish it; the LORD is his name” (Jeremiah 33:2).

“Thou shalt have no other gods before me” (Exodus 20:3).

“I am the LORD, and there is none else, there is no God beside me” (Isaiah 45:5).

“Is there a God beside me? ‘Yea, there is no God; I know not any’” (Isaiah 44:7–8).

“For all the earth is mine” (Exodus 19:5).

“IN the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1).

“The sea is his, and he made it: and his hands formed the dry land” (Psalm 95:5).

“The earth is the LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psalm 24:1).

“Great is our LORD, and of great power: His understanding is infinite. He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names” (Psalm 147:4–5).

“Thus saith the LORD the King of Israel, and his redeemer the LORD of hosts; ‘I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God’” (Isaiah 44:6).

“O COME, let us sing unto the LORD: let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation” (Psalm 95:1).

“For the LORD is a great God, and a great King above all gods” (Psalm 95:3).

“For who is God save the LORD? or who is a rock save our God?” (Psalm 18:31).

“For the LORD is great, and greatly to be praised: he is to be feared above all gods. For all the gods of the nations are idols: but the LORD made the heavens” (Psalm 96:4–5).

“Let them praise the name of the LORD: for his name alone is excellent; his glory is above the earth and heaven” (Psalm 148:13).

“Blessed be the LORD, who daily loadeth us with benefits, even the God of our salvation. Selah” (Psalm 68:19).

“For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God” (1 Corinthians 1:19).

“For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalm 119:89).

“In hope of Eternal Life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).

“For he is the living God, and stedfast for ever, and His Kingdom that which shall not be destroyed, and his dominion shall be even unto the end]” (Daniel 6:26).

“To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen” (1 Peter 5:11).

“Blessed be the LORD God of Israel from [EVERLASTING, AND TO EVERLASTING]. Amen, and Amen” (Psalm 41:13).

