Ukrainian war crimes: Ukrainian Nazis executed whole family in Dalnee, south of Kurakhovo, in Donbass.

Ukrainian militants drove up a tank to the front door of a house after spotting the whole family arriving by car and shot at the building at close range obliterating the place.

Would a tank drive up so close to a building full of enemy soldiers to be exposed to the known anti tank russian weapons? You only act so carelessly when you know the target doesn't pose a threat.