Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Message: The Greater the Sacrifice, the Greater the Reward

November 10, 2024





Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time





It encourages followers of Christ to emulate his humility and to be ready to help others in need, even if it requires personal sacrifice.





Gospel

Mk 12:38-44 or 12:41-44

In the course of his teaching Jesus said to the crowds,

"Beware of the scribes, who like to go around in long robes

and accept greetings in the marketplaces,

seats of honor in synagogues,

and places of honor at banquets.

They devour the houses of widows and, as a pretext

recite lengthy prayers.

They will receive a very severe condemnation."





He sat down opposite the treasury

and observed how the crowd put money into the treasury.

Many rich people put in large sums.

A poor widow also came and put in two small coins worth a few cents.

Calling his disciples to himself, he said to them,

"Amen, I say to you, this poor widow put in more

than all the other contributors to the treasury.

For they have all contributed from their surplus wealth,

but she, from her poverty, has contributed all she had,

her whole livelihood."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/111024.cfm





In St. Mark 12:38-44, we encounter a critical issue illustrated by our Lord's sharp condemnation of the Scribes, whose inflated sense of self-importance undermined the very religion they claimed to uphold. This serves as a potent reminder for all believers: the pursuit of admiration and respect from others when performing good deeds can lead us astray. Instead, we are called to seek God's approval, focusing on eternal reward rather than fleeting earthly praise. The contrast is further exemplified by the widow, whose humble offering stands in stark opposition to the arrogance of the Scribes. Her detachment from material wealth and reliance on God highlight the path to true blessedness. The solution lies in embracing a spirit of humility, understanding that genuine faith is marked not by public recognition but by sincere devotion to God’s will.





