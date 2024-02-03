WORLD'S TOP RAPPER Ben Shapiro just got OUT-RAPPED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 1, 2024
Tom MacDonald and Ben Shapiro's rap song "Facts" has topped the iTunes charts. But while Ben has taken the title "World's #1 Rapper," Glenn is ready to dethrone him. Ben joins Glenn to discuss the success of "Facts," why he donned the now-infamous hoodie, and what he believes the biggest threat to the nation is.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaSaOS0Kw8Y