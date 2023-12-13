GLOBAL WARMING IS A LIE AND IF YOU BELIEVE IN MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE YOU ARE A MORON

Global warming, climate change, save the planet! It doesn't matter which stupid euphemism you want to utter, none of them pertain to anything that is actually happening and none of them are any benefit to mankind.
Global warming is not happening and men may climate change is impossible yet a lot of you cannot wait to pay more taxes because you feel guilty about having a decent house when the rest of the world doesn't.
If you want to feel guilty, you go right ahead but don't ask me to engage with you or to join you in your paranoia and your fear. I fear nothing because I'm smart and you're stupid and I've done my research and you just watched the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Which one of us is better armed with information and which one is better armed for survival?
Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time
AND
Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST
The show is LIVE ON:
AND LIVE ON
http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
https://www.facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston
#globalwarming #climatechange #greta #gretathunberg #carbon #carbondioxide #carbontax #oxygen #canada #ozone #ozonelayer #climatechange #scam #hoax #news #politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.