Velocità del sole sulla terra piatta durante l’Equinozio 18 Aprile 2018
I miei video prima di adesso
Published 2 months ago

Dal canale Immune2BS https://youtu.be/r6HSKGDFAAA

Calcolare la velocità del sole sulla terra piatta è alquanto semplice e il risultato è un po’ scioccante.

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

