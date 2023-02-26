Porn in Children's Library

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A very brave 6th grader (11 years old), Knox Zajac speaks to the book in display at Windham, Maine, Middle School called Nick and Charlie.
His father, Adam Zajac then speaks to Gender Queer, which is still in the Windham High School library after complaints from parents.
But…trust us these so called “educators” say…