© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using DMT, which is found in every living thing in the world, seems to be a connection to GOD perhaps. But to synthesize it and take it recreationally you can go down the portal to the reality all around us, and be visited by the demonic entities that inhabit that reality. One man's encounter.