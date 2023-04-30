A Bit Of 'Swamp' History

Some interesting information regarding the JFK and RFK assassinations. Not many people know about all the hidden circumstances around Bobby Kennedy's assassination.





Video sourced from:

'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary

(from an original source by The Reese Report by Greg Reese)

Closing theme music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

﻿﻿~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between The Reese Report, We

The People or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pc sun21:21