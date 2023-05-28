Biden, McCarthy reach 'agreement in principle' in debt ceiling talks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram shares an 'agreement in principle' has been reached between Democrats and Republicans on the nation's debt ceiling. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html