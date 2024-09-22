RADICAL STUFF GOING ON IN GEORGIA 🗳 NON-ELECTRONIC VOTE COUNTING IS BACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever since electronic voting was introduced, VfB knew it was a bait and switch scam
This person is really scared and it shows …
Rachel Maddow is having a meltdown over Georgia’s new rule that requires hand counting ballots in the 2024 Election.
“Radical stuff going on in Georgia”
These people are TERRIFIED of what the results will look like without their precious vote counting machines.
Source: https://gab.com/Lainey/posts/113175880453538892