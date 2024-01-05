Alarming Sleep Secrets: Series 1 Episode 13

Recommending Robert Whitaker and his site www.MadInAmerica.com
Robert Whitaker is the Author of the books "Mad in America", and "Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America".
Robert Whitaker has been named as the person with the best longitudinal statistics in the world on the long term effects of mental health drugs.
