Tom Renz | State Laws Pushing CBDC

When it comes to who is behind the push to sneak #CBDC #legislation on the state level we need look no further than the Uniform Law Commission (the #ULC… stinking lawyers).The response from many lawmakers when people are questioning these bills is that it's conspiracy theory to suggest these UCC bills will facilitate CBDC. I'm here to tell you that your state could be next, pay close attention. @KristiNoem #Inflation #Crypto #PreciousMetals #Truth #HouseofReps #Senate #BidenCrimeFamily #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow