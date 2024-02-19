Pets in Love





Born into darkness for a month, he trembled at the sudden influx of light

Anguished! That's the word that best describes this 6-month-old dog!

He was found in a tragic state with a body trembling, a spirit almost completely extinguished.

Look at the way that light faces everyone! Shy and full of fear.

He doesn't dare show his face because he's afraid it will scare people.

The little guy looks so pitiful in this form.

All over the body are wounds caused by scabies.

This probably led to severe skin infections on the skin.

Let's get out of here! I still have questions that need answers.

Does he have an owner? If so, where is his owner and what is he doing?

Was he abandoned or was he a stray dog from birth?

6 months old, life is like hell with a weak little dog!

His name is Koda! Koda is being examined by veterinarians.





