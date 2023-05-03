Proverbs 2:11 Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 12 To deliver thee from the way of the evil man { Men Like False Witness Rg Stair and Jimmy Rice } , from the man that speaketh froward things; 13 Who leave the paths of uprightness, to walk in the ways of darkness; 14 Who rejoice to do evil, and delight in the frowardness of the wicked; 15 Whose ways are crooked, and they froward in their paths: 16 To deliver thee from the strange Whorish woman Like Rose Larivee, even from the stranger which flattereth with her words;
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
https://rumble.com/c/c-382445