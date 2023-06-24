© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bridge between the village of Anna and the city of Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region was blown up, where columns of PMCs could go
Possibly an airstrikeCynthia said, I presume is is to prevent, where columns of PMCs could go
-
Posting this also, Cynthia
Zaporozhye direction. Everything is normal.
Kherson direction. All as always..
South Donetsk direction. Fighting. All under control.
Donetsk direction. Fighting at Bakhmut. Everything goes ok.
Svatovo-Kremennaya. Going forward. Marines are advancing in the forests on a daily basis.
No breakthroughs, no super offensives.