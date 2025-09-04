Patrick Bet-David Gets REJECTED After Offering Communist a Job on LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Bet-David gets rejected by a communist who plays victim after offering him a job, Not seizing opportunity. Patrick has every incentive to make this guy shine and use his example as a triumph of capitalism over communism..
#surrounded" #PBD #communism
