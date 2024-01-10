Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - http://bitly.ws/LqZV
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?
Iodine, an essential mineral for the human body, is vital for optimal thyroid hormone production, energy production, cognitive function, and much more.
I am a massive advocate of mega doses of Lugols Iodine, which is one of the best Iodine mineral supplements. I have made many videos talking about mega-dosing with Iodine. Due to this, many people ask me frequently, "How Long Should They Mega Dose With Iodine?".
So I have created this video, "How Long Should You Mega Dose With Iodine?" to fully educate you on how long to mega dose with Iodine, how to determine when to stop mega-dosing with it, etc.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.