BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Painfully Slow"
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 02/10/2024

The White House Has Orchestrated One Of The Biggest Cover-Ups In American History

* [Bidan]’s bubble has burst (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).

* When the media are divided, it’s dangerous for the left i.e. mob.

* Once the propaganda splinters, they’re exposed.


Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346588514112

Keywords
double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statepropagandajesse wattersjoe bidenhypocrisytyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticeselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimetwo-tiered justice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy