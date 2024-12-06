BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What's really happening in Syria: This guy basically nails it. 😂
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
357 views • 6 months ago

What's really happening in Syria. 

This guy basically nails it. 😂

@Slavyangrad 

Adding: 

Fwd from @rybar

Here's the summary of the day's events in Syria:

Hama Province: Government forces are gradually expanding their control in the province. Fierce fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of Homs, with the government claiming that militants have not entered the city, though the accuracy of this information is uncertain. 

Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor: Syrian troops are handing over positions on the western bank of the Euphrates to Kurdish forces. However, the Syrian administration is said to continue operating in Deir ez-Zor and other settlements, indicating the government's presence in the region. 

Palmyra and As-Sukhnah: There are reports that US-backed "Free Syrian Army" militants are moving towards Palmyra and As-Sukhnah from the desert. Proof is lacking due to poor communication in the area, raising concerns that Palmyra may be captured by terrorists for the third time. 

As-Suwayda and Daraa: Local militant formations are seizing one settlement after another, holding anti-Assad rallies and generally celebrating. 

Damascus Suburbs: Some Syrian army and Republican Guard units are reportedly reinforcing the outskirts of the capital. 

Latakia and Tartus: The situation remains relatively calm for now. 

Meanwhile, the appetite of pro-Turkish factions is not waning. The so-called SNA has announced an operation to capture Manbij and nearby villages on the western bank of the Euphrates, which are under Kurdish control. However, so far this has only been announced online. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy