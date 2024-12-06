What's really happening in Syria: This guy basically nails it. 😂

What's really happening in Syria.

Here's the summary of the day's events in Syria:

Hama Province: Government forces are gradually expanding their control in the province. Fierce fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of Homs, with the government claiming that militants have not entered the city, though the accuracy of this information is uncertain.

Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor: Syrian troops are handing over positions on the western bank of the Euphrates to Kurdish forces. However, the Syrian administration is said to continue operating in Deir ez-Zor and other settlements, indicating the government's presence in the region.

Palmyra and As-Sukhnah: There are reports that US-backed "Free Syrian Army" militants are moving towards Palmyra and As-Sukhnah from the desert. Proof is lacking due to poor communication in the area, raising concerns that Palmyra may be captured by terrorists for the third time.

As-Suwayda and Daraa: Local militant formations are seizing one settlement after another, holding anti-Assad rallies and generally celebrating.

Damascus Suburbs: Some Syrian army and Republican Guard units are reportedly reinforcing the outskirts of the capital.

Latakia and Tartus: The situation remains relatively calm for now.

Meanwhile, the appetite of pro-Turkish factions is not waning. The so-called SNA has announced an operation to capture Manbij and nearby villages on the western bank of the Euphrates, which are under Kurdish control. However, so far this has only been announced online.