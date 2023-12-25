Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
432 Hz music Melonga from Astor Piazolla
channel image
White magic music
6 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
74 views
Published 2 months ago

I am making 432 Hz music    on my guitar

Melonga from Astor Piazolla (Argentina) and in combination with my play The phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos

pic: John Martin The_Last Judgement  

Keywords
cosmos432 hz musiclatin musicwhite magic music

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket