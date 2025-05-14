Collapsed Flanks - Fighting in the Toretsk direction | Rybar’s Analysis📝

By the end of April, Russian forces on the Toretsk direction intensified pressure on Ukrainian formations from both flanks. A series of successful offensives allowed Russian troops to breach Ukrainian defensive lines to the east and west of Toretsk, forming pincers aimed at encircling enemy forces south of Kostiantynivka.



🔻Detailed overview of the fighting:



▪️As of May 1, Russian units cleared western Druzhba of Ukrainian forces and expanded their zone of control in Dachne. Simultaneously, assault troops continued attacking the eastern outskirts of Dyleivka, making use of nearby forest belts.



▪️By May 5, Ukrainian defensive lines in the area were effectively breached, and Russian forces engaged in combat for the remaining Ukrainian positions in Dachne and the southern part of Dyleivka.



▪️On the western flank, on May 2, Russian troops launched a massive assault on Ukrainian positions north of Tarasivka. Following a series of attacks, assault units drove Ukrainian forces out of most of Oleksandropil and initiated fighting on the eastern outskirts of Novoolenivka, penetrating the Ukrainian defensive lines.



▪️The swift advance on Novoolenivka destabilized Ukrainian defenses in the area, enabling Russian forces to launch an offensive toward Nova Poltavka and secure footholds on its southern outskirts by May 5.



▪️Russian units, using artillery and UAVs to suppress enemy firing points, crossed the river, pushed Ukrainian forces out of multiple strongpoints, and liberated Berezivka.



📌The current direction and tempo of the Russian advance on the Toretsk direction are set to deteriorate the Ukrainian Armed Forces' situation on two neighboring fronts. A push westward could outflank Myrnohrad, while a northward advance from Toretsk threatens Ukrainian positions in Kostiantynivka and Chasiv Yar.



Source @rybar





