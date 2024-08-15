J6: Open Questions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There Is Something Really Dark Here
* Why are the SS texts missing?
* How did the EOD tech and dog miss the bomb?
* Why is QueMala so quiet?
* Why is the camera footage doctored and bomber’s cell phone data missing?
* Why no arrests?
* Why don’t the J6 committee members want to talk about it?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (15 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5b1sqt-shocking-new-footage-proves-its-as-bad-as-we-thought-ep.-2309-08152024.html