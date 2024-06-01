🚨Arson being Committed by the Cowardly Settlers where Olive Trees and Agricultural Lands are being Set on Fire - West Bank, Nablus

🚨 After gangs of settlers and occupation forces closed Awarta, Beit Furik, and along with several other checkpoints around #Nablus, the settlers have begun their attacks on the city.

Footage documents the arson being committed by the cowardly settlers where olive trees and agricultural lands are being set on fire.

US fighter jets used Egyptian and Saudi airspace to strike Yemen

Flight trackers have been able to ascertain the passage of the US jets, which struck 13 locations in Yemen last night, killing at least 16 civilians. The jets flew through Saudi and Egyptian airspace to make the strikes.