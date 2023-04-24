BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Food Control - NY Mayor Eric Adams Makes 'Climate and Plant Based Food Announcement'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
108 views • 04/24/2023

Sharing a video and partial description from, www.halturnerradioshow.com

His summary is there. Brief below.

New York City will track the carbon footprint of residents’ food consumption as part of a sweeping initiative to decrease the city’s carbon emissions from food by a third this year, Mayor Eric Adams revealed on Monday at an event for the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice. 

About a fifth of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions come from household food consumption, Adams told reporters, blaming much of that total on meat and dairy. Household food consumption is supposedly the third largest contributor to city emissions totals, trailing only buildings and transportation. 

The Mayor’s Office of Food Policy has ordered city agencies to reduce their food consumption by 33% by 2030, and Adams has asked private corporations to cut their own emissions by 25% by 2030, insisting New Yorkers’ wasteful eating habits cannot continue without imperiling the planet.

If you can stomach reading about it, here is the article.

https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/263-23/mayor-adams-commits-reducing-city-s-food-based-emissions-33-percent-2030-after-releasing/#/0

