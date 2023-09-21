InfraRed Wine - A drunk observation about beverages and invisible light - Jody Bruchon Entertainment

This video is weird. I had posted it to YouTube right after I made it, when my sub count was closer to 30 (that LG G Stylo was pretty new). I was amused at the time, but the more I watched it, the more I felt embarrassed by it. I deleted it. It was still amusing on some level, and in 2018, this re-upload was made, but kept set to private. Every once in a while, I'd re-watch it when going through my video list. Today is June 2, 2020, and I no longer feel embarrassed by it. I made an interesting observation and I made the best of what was otherwise a waste of time and energy.





It also gave me the opportunity to show two other pieces of work I had done that don't warrant their own video: a time lapse of storm clouds in a grocery store parking lot, and the raw footage of my first experiment with chroma keying (and a very early learning experience in video editing) that I titled "Ghost Chomp."





I'm making it public today so that I can share the story with everyone, and perhaps inspire new filmmakers to experiment with the craft in ways they hadn't thought about before. And if you're gonna waste your time getting drunk, try to exploit the lowered inhibitions to be creative. How cool is it that red wine looks like water under infrared?!





