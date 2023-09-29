Japanese Professor warns about covid oblivion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyoto University Professor of Virology Takayuki Miyazawa, risking his academic position, went out to the streets in Japan explaining to people that coronavirus strains are man-made in a lab and that vaccines do not protect. Japanese risk annihilation in 100 years. Video banned from youtube.
https://www.aussie17.com/p/breaking-professor-miyazawa-takes