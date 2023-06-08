X22 REPORT Ep. 3088a - CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3088a - June 7, 2023
CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire
The world is not going along with the green new deal, Mexico and Latin American countries are rejecting it along with Africa. California economy is breaking down and hotels are shutting down. The [CB] is making a move against alternative currency but this will backfire.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
