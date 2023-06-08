X22 REPORT Ep. 3088a - CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3088a - June 7, 2023

CA Economy Is Imploding, The Push Against Alternative Currencies Is Going To Backfire





The world is not going along with the green new deal, Mexico and Latin American countries are rejecting it along with Africa. California economy is breaking down and hotels are shutting down. The [CB] is making a move against alternative currency but this will backfire.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)