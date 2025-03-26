BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal and Natural Gas – Not Less by Alex Epstein
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
131 views • 5 months ago

In "Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal and Natural Gas – Not Less," Alex Epstein challenges the mainstream narrative on fossil fuels, arguing they are essential for human progress. He contends that fossil fuels provide low-cost, reliable energy crucial for lifting billions out of poverty, enabling industrialization, and reducing extreme poverty from 42% in 1980 to under 10% today. Despite claims that renewables will replace fossil fuels, Epstein highlights that they still only supply 3% of global energy and rely on subsidies and fossil fuel backup. He disputes catastrophic climate claims, noting that climate-related deaths have dropped by 98% over the past century due to fossil-fueled innovations like disaster-resistant infrastructure. Epstein criticizes "net-zero" policies as misguided, warning that restricting fossil fuels would impoverish billions, especially in developing nations, and calls the push to eliminate them an "anti-human" agenda that ignores their life-saving benefits. He advocates for embracing fossil fuels as a moral imperative for global flourishing, rejecting the notion that renewables can viably replace them.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
