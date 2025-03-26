BrightLearn - Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal and Natural Gas – Not Less by Alex Epstein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In "Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal and Natural Gas – Not Less," Alex Epstein challenges the mainstream narrative on fossil fuels, arguing they are essential for human progress. He contends that fossil fuels provide low-cost, reliable energy crucial for lifting billions out of poverty, enabling industrialization, and reducing extreme poverty from 42% in 1980 to under 10% today. Despite claims that renewables will replace fossil fuels, Epstein highlights that they still only supply 3% of global energy and rely on subsidies and fossil fuel backup. He disputes catastrophic climate claims, noting that climate-related deaths have dropped by 98% over the past century due to fossil-fueled innovations like disaster-resistant infrastructure. Epstein criticizes "net-zero" policies as misguided, warning that restricting fossil fuels would impoverish billions, especially in developing nations, and calls the push to eliminate them an "anti-human" agenda that ignores their life-saving benefits. He advocates for embracing fossil fuels as a moral imperative for global flourishing, rejecting the notion that renewables can viably replace them.
