Houthi Rebels Strike British oil tanker, M/V Marlin Luanda

Twenty-two Indians are onboard British oil tanker, M/V Marlin Luanda, in the Gulf of Aden, which is still burning after Houthis attack on January 26. The Indian Navy has deployed its guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam in response to a distress call from Marlin Luanda. The Indian Navy has informed that "the NBCD team is augmenting the fire-fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel along with firefighting equipment, deployed by INS Visakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV." Watch this video to know more.

