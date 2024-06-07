Israel Lobbyists, The Cowards In Congress & Living Off The Grid

* Rep. Thomas Massie doesn’t care what you think of him, which is pretty great.

* He entered Congress in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County Judge Executive.

* He represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, which stretches across Northern Kentucky and 280 miles of the Ohio River.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 June 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-thomas-massie

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1799124990643626065