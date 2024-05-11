GOP Israel SELL OUTS: Want Protestors MURDERED! New Bill Would Deport Protesters To Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Show
May 9, 2024
From the Stew Peters Network, the producer of the World-Changing Documentary Died Suddenly, comes what will be yet another EXPLOSIVE documentary that will change the way you think about Taxes and the American government! Watch Slave Nation at: https://stewpeters.com/watch-slave-nation-now/
Sam Parker is here to talk about the proposed legislation from Israeli lobby sellouts Andy Ogles, Jeff Duncan, and Randy Weber that would deport students who protested Israel’s genocide.
