Inland Visions Beautiful Baikal Discovering the ancient lake's secrets

March 10, 2023





The deepest and oldest lake in the world - Baikal - is thought to have formed some 35 million years ago, yet it shows no signs of drying out. Host Sean Thomas sets out to explore its pristine waters, magnificent ice formations, and diverse ecosystem.





Find out why Baikal will eventually change the planet forever, how it contributes to modern science, and what deep secrets are hidden in its icy depths





