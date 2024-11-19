Lewis Herms Presents Hurricane Hell - Unnatural Disaster

Credit to Lewis Herms for the information below and for this great documentary.





Hurricane Hell: Finally! The authentic accounts of Hurricane Helene... Deaths, Conspiracies and Triumph of the American Spirit.





https://hurricanehell.com





When disaster strikes, questions arise. Hurricane Helene left behind devastation like never before, shattering communities across Western North Carolina and Tennessee. In Hurricane Hell: Helene—Unnatural Disaster, Lewis Herms takes you behind the scenes of one of history’s worst catastrophes, where nothing is as it seems.

Thousands remain unaccounted for, communities are still reeling, and glaring inconsistencies continue to emerge. This is more than just a storm; it’s a mystery waiting to be unraveled.

Why did it happen? What isn’t being told? Join us as we connect the dots in a relentless pursuit of the truth.





𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/steve_cloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve

________________________________________________________





Show Sponsors:

*Complete 𝑨𝑫𝑻 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 ($𝟖𝟓𝟎 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞) PLUS a Google Nest Doorbell Camera at no cost* https://www.getsafestreets.com/truthtalkwithsteve

or call 855-229-3697 today.

SafeStreets, the most trusted name in home security with more than 100,000 4.9/5 Star Trustpilot reviews.





𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲

Remove Nano Toxins. Modern problems require modern solutions. Masterpeace sets the standard as the keystone detoxification support in today’s toxic world. https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=6698





𝘃𝗦𝗲𝗲𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗼𝘅 - 1300+ channels, locals, premium movie channels, 60 VOD, Pay Per View and more with 𝐍𝐎 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹!

https://vseestreambox.tv

Use Promo code TRUTHTALK and get 15% today





𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡:: Use sound frequency therapy to balance your system and solve common self-care problems! It’s easy, affordable, and completely safe! Thousands of people have found incredible success using the WAVwatch. Use PROMO Code STEVE100 and save $100. https://buy.wavwatch.com/?ref=wbzseuec









𝐙 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡

Your All-In-One Immune Boosting Super Formula

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll

______________________________









𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬:

Apple: https://apple.co/3nMWb5V

Libsyn: https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/truthtalkwithsteve

Listen notes: https://bit.ly/3CNgOD5

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/43YoHlh

______________________________









📺 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐔𝐏 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬:

*Youtube: https://youtube.com@TruthTalkwithSteve-es3xm

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/truthtalkwithsteve

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/42VYKS9

*Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthtalkwithsteve