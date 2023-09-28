BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2022 Midterm Election Analysis - Democrat Voters Are Stupid - Jody Bruchon Politics
Jody Bruchon
Jody Bruchon
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 09/28/2023

Imagine actively voting against all bodily autonomy outside of abortion and then standing on your victory hill proclaiming "I've fought the fight to protect bodily autonomy!" Imagine being so stupid that you forgot 2020 through 2022. Imagine being so brain-dead and inept that you forgot seeing that you paid double for gas and groceries and voted for more of the same. Democrat voters have made it loud and clear: they are peak stupid adult children that would gladly destroy the economy if it means a tiny minority of women can have abortions more easily.


Notice that I said "Democrat voters," not Democrats. There is a big distinction.


SUPPORT LINKS

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D

PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon

Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/


MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ

Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA

Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ

Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ


FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/


MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/

Keywords
politicselectiondemocratstupidvotersmidtermred wave2022mehmet ozjody bruchonfetterman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy