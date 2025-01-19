Comedian Zelensky described in detail the scheme he currently acts upon as the president of Ukraine on his comedy show, Kvartal-95

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kvartal-95 and the reality
During the popular comedy show "Kvartal-95", comedian Zelensky described in detail the scheme he currently acts upon as the president of Ukraine.
Here are some of his quotes: "Begging is the new level of economic development... We beg for the economic surpluses of neighboring countries with more developed economies... You give us your surpluses, and we don't give them back to you later..."
A Zelensky classic, that I've posted before... sometime ago. Cynthia. ; )