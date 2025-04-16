Can Stephen A. Smith Really Be the Democrats' Nominee in 2028?

In a sign of the times for the Democratic Party, a celebrity sports personality is garnering attention as a possible candidate for leader of the Free World in 2028. Seriously. As Democrats suffer their lowest approval in decades, the flamboyantly outspoken Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is attracting widespread coverage as an outside-the-box alternative for a party desperate to regain its footing.





What does serious talk about a sports celebrity as a presidential candidate say about the state of the Democratic Party? Is there not a single elected Democrat thought to be attractive enough to take on Vice President JD Vance or another Republican in three years? Are Democrats’ policies so unappealing that they need to nominate a personality with zero experience in policy or politics as a blank canvas upon which they can attempt to paint a pretty picture?





