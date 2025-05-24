🚨‘SATANISM IS FLOURISHING IN UKRAINE’ – Former Ukrainian MP - Tucker Carlson, clip

💬 “In Parliament, a law has been passed which actually, in fact, BANS the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. So our archbishops are subjected to persecution. There are completely false criminal cases opened up against them. Our parishioners — beaten. Our churches — taken away,” former Verkhovna Rada member Vadym Novynskyi told Tucker Carlson.

💬 “Despite the fact that it's the largest denomination and that 95–97% voted for Zelensky as the ‘president of peace’, he is doing this to our church. He's persecuting and oppressing our church,” Novynskyi said.