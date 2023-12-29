12/28/23 CB Cyber Lockdown 2024, VZ Alec Sa_b, MI Patriots Stop CCP Gotion EV Plant! #Childermas

12/28/23: Today, on Childermas, we mourn the 160+ Christians killed in Nigeria on Christmas by Fulani Jihadists. Meanwhile, the WEF's Cybersecurity Futures 2030 white paper reveals Globalist plans for Digital ID and Mis/Mal/Dis Information as the primary threat to "global trust and unity". VZ #1 $ launderer, Saab, released back to VZ by Cartel Biden and MI Patriots take back their government and prevent CCP Co., Gotion High Tech, EV plant from setting up next to the largest US National Guard Training Facility in the US!





Senator Rand Paul's Annual "Festivus" Report 2023 on Government TP$ Waste: $90B Plus!

https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Festivus-23-clean-12.22-v2.pdf





5K Christian Africans massacred by Muslims in 2023. The latest, 160 killed on Christmas in Cameroon:

https://cruxnow.com/church-in-africa/2023/12/nigerian-christians-slaughtered-in-christmas-attacks





MI Green Charter Township recalls entire town Gov't, shuts down CCP EV Plant:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/china/election-government-chinese-factory-plans/

https://nypost.com/2023/09/01/gotion-high-tech-hosts-communist-workers-retreat/

https://www.senatorlanatheis.com/report-gotion-parent-company-employs-nearly-1000-ccp-members/





WEF's Cybersecurity Futures 2030: New Foundations- read and download here:

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Cybersecurity_Futures_2030_New_Foundations_2023.pdf





Alex Saab, VZ gov't $ launderer, released by Biden Cartel to VZ:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Saab

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/colombian-businessman-charged-money-laundering-extradited-united-states-cabo-verde

https://www.acamstoday.org/proceeds-of-crime-the-story-of-alex-saab/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/16/maduro-ally-alex-saab-venezuela-bribes-miami-court-filing





