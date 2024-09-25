Feed Our World with Sheikh Yaser Birjas | Penny Appeal USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your donation can help build life-saving water wells in communities without access to clean water. Join Penny Appeal USA in providing safe drinking water to those in need. Every well changes lives—give today and make a lasting impact.
Visit us: https://pennyappealusa.org/our-work/thirst-relief/