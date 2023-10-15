BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Western Countries About To Be Booted Out Of Africa?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
74 views • 10/15/2023

Africa is gradually moving to change the course of their history which, until now, has been dominated by Western greed and exploitation. Many African countries are suffering hunger and lack of basic commodities as the West continues to steal their wealth.

Burkina Faso has said, before the UN, enough is enough. Even after gaining their independence from France in 1960, the French still continue to line their pockets with this country's wealth. Things are about to change and the rest of Africa is getting ready to follow suit.

Video Source:

Black Culture Diary

Closing Theme Music:

'The Tribe' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Black Culture Diary or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

ununited nationsafricafranceburkina fasofrench dominance
