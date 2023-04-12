Dianna Ploss vs. Mike King, Apr 12, 2023

Mike believes Q-ANON is the answer concerning the salvation of this country with Trump, military intelligence and the military. We disagree. He believes Trump is the good guy and that he used the WARP SPEED VAX PROGRAM: How Trump and the Military Secretly Used "Warp Speed" to Save the World - https://rumble.com/v2ha9vi-how-donald-trump-secretly-saved-the-world.html *******************

*** TRUMP AND MILITARY; https://harryrichardson.substack.com/p/former-intel-officer-derek-johnson?publication_id=1142143&isFreemail=true

*** The Military is the Only Way: The laboratory of history has shown, time and again, that when there comes a time in which the political situation becomes so intolerable, the military often intervenes to put a stop to the madness. https://www.realhistorychan.com/military-q.html

*** The Historic Arraignment of Donald Trump: This is the start of the long-awaited Q "storm" -- or, to be more precise, the public element of the storm that has already been raging in secret. - https://www.realhistorychan.com/anyt-04042023.html

*** Trump Puts George Soros in the Spotlight: The Soros name is being mainstreamed. The problem that such unprecedented exposure poses is so serious that Soros's tribesmen have no choice but to give the matter even more publicity. https://www.realhistorychan.com/anyt-04052023.html

******************************

Diane's NOTE TO MIKE KING: Mike, as you know, we have been supporters of your work for so many years. It is very distressing for us that we see your doting support of Donald Trump. We have learned since 2020 that he isn't what we had hoped. No, he is not the Great White Hope nor is he the deliverer of our country. We don't subscribe to Trump vs Biden. We voted for Trump in 2020 and saw how the voting machines and process was totally hijacked and corrupted. And Trump did NOTHING!! Then we saw Donald Trump for who he was as the major endorser and promoter of warp speed of the vax, which was responsible for killing millions of Americans from the vax and millions to come from the delayed bomb of the effects of the vax. His unashamed pathetic endorsement of the perverted LGBQXYZ. His pro-israel, pro Holocaust mantra that obviously shows him to support Israel first over the US mindset. But then every politician has to subscribe to and sign up with Israel if they wish to be in office. I listened to the conference about dealing with gun control where he declared the best way to deal with it is to take the guns away and deal with it in court later. That's not protection of our gun rights. It also was not out of context. His total failure to speak up for and defend the January 6th activists. He's not our deliverer, he's not our messiah, he's not our leader and he's not the answer to the alleged 2-party system, where he's a lesser of two evils. We are not prepared to accept evil anymore and will not throw our vote toward that. Having said that, would you want to speak with us about your total devotion to Donald Trump? Diane King





MIKE KING’S RESPONSE TO Diane: You are not thinking strategically. You are emoting based on appearances. Trump allowed the election to be "stolen" because it was all part of a sting operation which will, at the right moment, be exposed and crush the Deep State. The vax was absolute necessary in order to to break the pretext for the destructive lockdowns, which would have lasted for 5 more years, and then been followed by a mandatory vaccine with microchips in them. And it was Trump who also ended the Greater Israel movement... no more wars will ever be fought for Israel as Trump pulled out and left Russia, China and Iran as protectors of the region. And it was Trump who did indeed save us all from the planned WW3 that Soros was openly threatening. And those J6 prisoners were actually Deep State operatives pretending to be Trump supporters (so obvious). The White Hats locked them up where they belong. You never-Trumpers "on the right" wont be satisfied until he goes before the UN and starts reading from The Protocols of Zion. Mike